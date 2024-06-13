Dennis Lyxzen of Refused suffers heart attack, upcoming show cancelled

Dennis Lyxzen of Refused has suffered a heart attack and the band’s upcoming show at Rosendal Garden Party in Stockholm which was set to take place on June 14 is cancelled. He posted a Instagram on Instagram which reads,



So this morning I had a massive heart attack at my hotel room. It’s was extremely painful and wildly scary. Thanks the the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Uppsala hospital I’m still around to fight another day. Under the circumstances I feel ok. Sore and tired and really shook up.

I real really hate cancelling show but the doctor said no rock for a couple of weeks. Which means that the @refused show at @rosendalgardenparty is not happening. A complete bummer as I was really looking forward to it. But hopefully I/we will be able to make up to you soon.

The good news is that with medication I can get back to my rocking self hopefully sooner than later. Life is weird and precious. Take care of each and tell your loved ones that you love them.