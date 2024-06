Anonymous Source, Posted by 4 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by Em Moore

Baltimore-based punk band Trash Diva have released a video for their new song “No Chill”. The video was directed by the band. The song is off their upcoming self-titled EP which will be out on June 22 on Bandcamp and will hit all other platforms on June 25. Trash Diva released a handful of songs in 2023. Check out the video below.