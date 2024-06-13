Triumph of Death to play rare tracks on upcoming tour

Triumph of Death , the tribute to to Hellhammer fronted by Tom G. Warrior of Hellhammer are touring this summer. Today, Warrior issued a statement talking about some rare tracks the band will be playing this summer. Songs that Triumph of Death will be playign this summer that they have rarely, or never, played before are "Chainsaw," Buried And Forgotten", "Sweet Torment", and "(Execution) When hell Is Near". You can see Warrior's statement below.

Tom G. Warrior Statement"In light of the upcoming concerts by Triumph Of Death this summer, we have modified the setlist somewhat, to include some Hellhammer songs we haven't performed before or have performed only very rarely so far. And so it happened that I found myself playing Hellhammer's "Chainsaw", from the "Death Fiend" demo, for the first time in 41 years. It transported me immediately back to Hellhammer practice with Steve Warrior at the Grave Hill bunker in 1983. As ultra primitive and ultra simple as the song is, it was an utterly emotional experience. And, for some odd reason, the handful of punky proto-extreme metal riffs still work today in a very basic and peculiar way. Other songs we revived include "Buried And Forgotten", "Sweet Torment", and "(Execution) When hell Is Near", all also from 1983."