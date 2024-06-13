Flogging Molly have announced US tour dates for the fall. The Rumjacks will be joining them on all dates. Flogging Molly released their EP ’Til The Anarchy’s Restored in 2023 and released their album Anthem in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|SEP 24
|The Fillmore Minneapolis
|Minneapolis, MN
|SEP 25
|The Rave / Eagles Club - The Eagles Ballroom Club Stage
|Milwaukee, WI
|SEP 27
|Capitol Theatre
|Davenport, IA
|SEP 28
|Victory Theatre
|Evansville, IN
|SEP 29
|Graceland Soundstage
|Memphis, TN
|OCT 01
|The Hall
|Little Rock, AR
|OCT 02
|Cain's Ballroom
|Tulsa, OK
|OCT 04
|Fort Tuthill Park - Pepsi Amphitheater
|Flagstaff, AZ
|OCT 05
|Yaamava' Resort & Casino - Yaamava’ Theater
|Highland, CA
|OCT 06
|House of Blues San Diego
|San Diego, CA
|OCT 08
|The Majestic Ventura Theater
|Ventura, CA
|OCT 09
|Fox Theater
|Bakersfield, CA
|OCT 11
|San Jose Civic
|San Jose, CA
|OCT 12
|Vina Robles Amphitheatre
|Paso Robles, CA
|OCT 13
|Aftershock Festival
|Sacramento, CA