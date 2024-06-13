Flogging Molly announce US tour dates

by Tours

Flogging Molly have announced US tour dates for the fall. The Rumjacks will be joining them on all dates. Flogging Molly released their EP ’Til The Anarchy’s Restored in 2023 and released their album Anthem in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
SEP 24The Fillmore MinneapolisMinneapolis, MN
SEP 25The Rave / Eagles Club - The Eagles Ballroom Club StageMilwaukee, WI
SEP 27Capitol TheatreDavenport, IA
SEP 28Victory TheatreEvansville, IN
SEP 29Graceland SoundstageMemphis, TN
OCT 01The HallLittle Rock, AR
OCT 02Cain's BallroomTulsa, OK
OCT 04Fort Tuthill Park - Pepsi AmphitheaterFlagstaff, AZ
OCT 05Yaamava' Resort & Casino - Yaamava’ TheaterHighland, CA
OCT 06House of Blues San DiegoSan Diego, CA
OCT 08The Majestic Ventura TheaterVentura, CA
OCT 09Fox TheaterBakersfield, CA
OCT 11San Jose CivicSan Jose, CA
OCT 12Vina Robles AmphitheatrePaso Robles, CA
OCT 13Aftershock FestivalSacramento, CA