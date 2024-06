Damned release live album of original lineup reunion

The Damned have released a new live album. In 2022, the band's original lineup - Dave Vanian, Brian James, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies - reunited for a series of shows. The band has just released a live album from the November 11, 2022 show recorded at the 02 Apollo Manchester and from November 11, 2022 recorded at the O2 Academy at Birmingham. The package is released through Live Here Now and it's in LP, CD, DVd, and Blu-ray formats.

APOLLO MANCHESTER 03/11/22

1. I FEEL ALRIGHT

2. YOU TAKE MY MONEY

3. HELP

4. BORN TO KILL

5. STRETCHER CASE

6. FEEL THE PAIN

7. I FALL

8. FAN CLUB

9. ALONE

10. FISH

11. 1 OF THE 2

12. PROBLEM CHILD

13. NEAT NEAT NEAT

14. STAB YOR BACK

15. SICK OF BEING SICK

16. SEE HER TONITE

17. YOU KNOW

18. NEW ROSE

19. PILLS

20. THE LAST TIME

21. SO MESSED UP

CD 2:

O2 ACADEMY BIRMINGHAM 05/11/22

1. I FEEL ALRIGHT

2. YOU TAKE MY MONEY

3. HELP

4. BORN TO KILL

5. STRETCHER CASE

6. FEEL THE PAIN

7. I FALL

8. FAN CLUB

9. ALONE

10. FISH

11. 1 OF THE 2

12. PROBLEM CHILD

13. NEAT NEAT NEAT

14. STAB YOR BACK

15. SICK OF BEING SICK

16. SEE HER TONITE

17. YOU KNOW

18. SO MESSED UP

19. NEW ROSE

20. PILLS

21. THE LAST TIME