Blondie's Chris Stein just released a memoir called Under a rock, out via St. Martin's Press. Stein has two events scheduled around the book's release. On June 27, Stein will discuss his book with Blondie singer Debbie Harry at Stein's alma matter, the School of Visual arts in NYC. Simultaneously, Morrison Hotel Gallery in NYC will unveil a exhibition of Stein's photographs. That opens to the public on June 27th and remains on view through July 15th.