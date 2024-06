4 hours ago by John Gentile

Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden will release a new CD EP. The lead track is called "Resurrection Men" and it includes two live tracks, "Afterglow of Ragnarok" and "Abduction." Those tracks were recorded live at Dickinson’s show in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 4th 2024 as part of his current world tour for The Mandrake Project. The release is out July 26 via BMG.