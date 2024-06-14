Praise surprise-release EP, announce US shows

Praise have surprise-released a new EP. It is called Coming Up For Air and features three new tracks. The EP is out now via Revelation Records. Praise will be playing a handful of shows around the US this summer and released their album All In A Dream in 2022. Check out the EP and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 21Disorder VinylAtlanta, GA (w/Painful Choice)
Jun 22Rain DogsJacksonville, FL (w/Painful Choice)
Jun 23GrampsMiami, FL
Aug 16D3 ArtsDenver, CO
Aug 17What’s Left RecordsColorado Springs, CO