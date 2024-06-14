Praise surprise-release EP, announce US shows

by Em Moore
Praise have surprise-released a new EP. It is called Coming Up For Air and features three new tracks. The EP is out now via Revelation Records. Praise will be playing a handful of shows around the US this summer and released their album All In A Dream in 2022. Check out the EP and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 21
|Disorder Vinyl
|Atlanta, GA (w/Painful Choice)
|Jun 22
|Rain Dogs
|Jacksonville, FL (w/Painful Choice)
|Jun 23
|Gramps
|Miami, FL
|Aug 16
|D3 Arts
|Denver, CO
|Aug 17
|What’s Left Records
|Colorado Springs, CO