Cliffdiver have released two new songs. They are called “Black Lodge Breakfast Burrito (limited time only)” and “Dayz Gone” which also comes with a video. Both songs are available digitally via SideOneDummy. Cliffdiver released two singles in 2023 (including their cover of “Oh Bondage, Up Yours!” with Stephen Egerton) and released their album Exercise Your Demons in 2022. Check out the video and song below.