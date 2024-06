Philadelphia weirdo-punkers Ruin… have released a live recording of their 2013 reunion show. The gig was at Union Transfer in Philadelphia, August 31, 2013. On stage, the band was joined by Justin Duerr (Northern Liberties), Rachel Hoflich (Droogettes), and others. Mischief Brew opened the gig and longtime Ruin fan, Jack terricloth of World/Inferno Friendship society was in attendance. You can hear the gig below.