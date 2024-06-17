On June 15, Spiritual Cramp played Lee’s Palace in Toronto, Ontario. Smirk , Do Flame , and Klokwise opened the show. Spiritual Cramp released their self-titled album in 2023. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture the show. Check out his photos below.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.