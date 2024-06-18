Lesibu Grand to release debut album, share “Anarchy” video

Lesibu Grand
by

Lesibu Grand have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Triggered and will be out on August 16 via Kill Rock Stars. The band has released a video for their new song “Anarchy” which was directed by Nathan DuCongé. Lesibu Grand released a handful of singles in 2022 including “Exercise” and “We Fucking Suck”. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Triggered Tracklist

1. Scary Mary

2. Hot Glue Gun

3. Ordinary Girl

4. Anarchy

5. Bad Romance

6. Not Sweet Enough (String Version feat. The Punk Cellist)

7. I’m Not Sorry

8. Oh Erica…

9. Heartbreak Blue

10. Emotional Disguise

11. Pull the Trigger

12. Jennifer, My Girl

13. We Fuckin’ Suck

14. Not Sweet Enough

15. Friends With My Friends

16. Party, Party, Party People