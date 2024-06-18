Lesibu Grand to release debut album, share “Anarchy” video

by Em Moore
Lesibu Grand have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Triggered and will be out on August 16 via Kill Rock Stars. The band has released a video for their new song “Anarchy” which was directed by Nathan DuCongé. Lesibu Grand released a handful of singles in 2022 including “Exercise” and “We Fucking Suck”. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Triggered Tracklist
1. Scary Mary
2. Hot Glue Gun
3. Ordinary Girl
4. Anarchy
5. Bad Romance
6. Not Sweet Enough (String Version feat. The Punk Cellist)
7. I’m Not Sorry
8. Oh Erica…
9. Heartbreak Blue
10. Emotional Disguise
11. Pull the Trigger
12. Jennifer, My Girl
13. We Fuckin’ Suck
14. Not Sweet Enough
15. Friends With My Friends
16. Party, Party, Party People