, Posted by 7 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

X are up to something. Last night, the band placed 500 test pressings of some sort of a record online… and now they are all sold out. The record is some sort of new material, but the band is being coy. They stated: "Only 500 copies available and we signed them all. It's a black limited test pressing of something brand new from the band X." We'll keep you updated. The band released Alphabetland in 2020.