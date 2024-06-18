Listen to a new track by Clown Sounds!

Today we are stoked to bring you a Punknews Exclusive premiere of the new song by Clown Sounds! The song is called “Par For The Curse” and off their upcoming album of the same name. Speaking about the track lead vocalist Todd Congelliere said,



“This title track was originally slated for our other band, Toys That Kill, but the stars didn’t align. We were touring Germany many years ago and while walking down the street, a punk girl walking her dog noticed that her dog was about to bite a little German baby. She yanked the leash really hard and screamed “Molotov! NO!!”. So I wrote the song for the baby that has no clue what could’ve happened. I hope that baby appreciates me.”

Par For The Curse will be out everywhere on July 12 via Recess Records and you can pre-order it right here. Listen to the new song below!