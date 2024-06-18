Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by New York-based punk rockers Substitute! The video is for their song “Crossroad Game” which was shot by Tim Kaplowitz and directed and edited by Space Octopus. Speaking to Punknews about the song and video, guitarist and vocalist Paul Ridenour said,



"For this song, we wanted something that visually reflected the style and tone of the song, and I think the look of distorted video naturally goes pretty well with the sound of distorted guitars. We shot it on a really hot day in our practice space when the AC wasn’t working so we all look sweaty and gross, which I think is great. The song is about taking big, stupid risks because the world can be ugly and dark, and the thrill and the sadness of surrendering to them."

“Crossroad Game” is off their album Manic which was released in 2023. Substitute will be touring the Western US and BC starting tonight. Watch the video below!