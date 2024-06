9 hours ago by Em Moore

The Callous Daoboys have released their Audiotree Live Session. The band played “Star Baby” and “Violent Astrology” from their 2022 album Celebrity Therapist along with “Pushing The Pink Envelope” and“Waco Jesus” from their 2023 EP God Smiles Upon The Callous Daoboys and “Blackberry DeLorean” from their 2019 album Die On Mars. The Callous Daboys will be touring the US and Ontario with SeeYouSpaceCowboy starting in July. Check out the full session below.