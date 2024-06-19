Bob Mould announces US tour dates, shares live video for “Breathing Room”

Bob Mould announces US tour dates, shares live video for "Breathing Room"
by Tours

Bob Mould has announced solo US tour dates for the fall. He will be playing electric and will be playing some new songs which he described in a statement as, “brief, catchy, and simplistic in structure”. He has also released a live video for a previously unreleased song called “Breathing Room” which was filmed at Stoughton Opera House in Stoughton, WI in October 2023. Bob Mould released his live EP The Ocean in 2022 and released his album Blue Hearts in 2020. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Jul 25Chicago, ILThe Empty Bottle
Jul 26Skokie, ILOut of Space Skokie
Jul 27Nelsonville, OHNelsonville Music Festival
Sep 06Montgomery, NYCity Winery Hudson Valley
Sep 07Northampton, MAIron Horse
Sep 08Portsmouth, NH3S Artspace
Sep 10Fall River, MANarrows Center for the Arts
Sep 11Old Saybrook, CTThe Kate
Sep 13South Orange, NJSOPAC
Sep 14Elkton, MDElkton Music Hall
Sep 15Bethlehem, PAMusikfest Cafe
Sep 17Pittsburgh, PAThunderbird Café & Music Hall
Sep 18Ann Arbor, MIThe Ark
Sep 20Schaumburg, ILPrairie Center
Sep 21Champaign, ILPygmalion Festival
Sep 22St Louis, MODelmar Hall
Oct 11New Orleans, LAToulouse Theatre
Oct 12Jackson, MSDuling Hall
Oct 13Memphis, TN1884 Lounge at Minglewood Hall
Oct 15Nashville, TNThird Man Records: Blue Room
Oct 16Birmingham, ALThe Saturn
Oct 18Gainesville, FLThe Wooly
Oct 19Orlando, FLThe Social
Oct 21Carrboro, NCCats Cradle
Oct 22Charlotte, NCBooth Playhouse
Oct 24Athens, GA40 Watt Club
Oct 25Atlanta, GAThe Earl