Bob Mould has announced solo US tour dates for the fall. He will be playing electric and will be playing some new songs which he described in a statement as, “brief, catchy, and simplistic in structure”. He has also released a live video for a previously unreleased song called “Breathing Room” which was filmed at Stoughton Opera House in Stoughton, WI in October 2023. Bob Mould released his live EP The Ocean in 2022 and released his album Blue Hearts in 2020. Check out the video and dates below.