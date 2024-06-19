Bob Mould has announced solo US tour dates for the fall. He will be playing electric and will be playing some new songs which he described in a statement as, “brief, catchy, and simplistic in structure”. He has also released a live video for a previously unreleased song called “Breathing Room” which was filmed at Stoughton Opera House in Stoughton, WI in October 2023. Bob Mould released his live EP The Ocean in 2022 and released his album Blue Hearts in 2020. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jul 25
|Chicago, IL
|The Empty Bottle
|Jul 26
|Skokie, IL
|Out of Space Skokie
|Jul 27
|Nelsonville, OH
|Nelsonville Music Festival
|Sep 06
|Montgomery, NY
|City Winery Hudson Valley
|Sep 07
|Northampton, MA
|Iron Horse
|Sep 08
|Portsmouth, NH
|3S Artspace
|Sep 10
|Fall River, MA
|Narrows Center for the Arts
|Sep 11
|Old Saybrook, CT
|The Kate
|Sep 13
|South Orange, NJ
|SOPAC
|Sep 14
|Elkton, MD
|Elkton Music Hall
|Sep 15
|Bethlehem, PA
|Musikfest Cafe
|Sep 17
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
|Sep 18
|Ann Arbor, MI
|The Ark
|Sep 20
|Schaumburg, IL
|Prairie Center
|Sep 21
|Champaign, IL
|Pygmalion Festival
|Sep 22
|St Louis, MO
|Delmar Hall
|Oct 11
|New Orleans, LA
|Toulouse Theatre
|Oct 12
|Jackson, MS
|Duling Hall
|Oct 13
|Memphis, TN
|1884 Lounge at Minglewood Hall
|Oct 15
|Nashville, TN
|Third Man Records: Blue Room
|Oct 16
|Birmingham, AL
|The Saturn
|Oct 18
|Gainesville, FL
|The Wooly
|Oct 19
|Orlando, FL
|The Social
|Oct 21
|Carrboro, NC
|Cats Cradle
|Oct 22
|Charlotte, NC
|Booth Playhouse
|Oct 24
|Athens, GA
|40 Watt Club
|Oct 25
|Atlanta, GA
|The Earl