7 hours ago by Em Moore

Rebelmatic have released a new song called “Peace”. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally via Say 10 Records. Rebelmatic released their live album Dcx PC Live and Shiny Dome Records Presents Vol. 18 Rebelmatic Live at Fuzzfest WV earlier this year and released Mourning Dove in 2022. Check out the song below.