Sarah and the Safe Word announces US tour dates

Sarah and The Safe Word have announced US tour dates for this summer. The Weekend Run Club and Machinery of the Human Heart will be joining them on select dates. Sarah and The Safe Word released their single “Pornstar Martini” earlier this year and released their album The Book of Broken Glass in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
6/26Washington, DCDC9w/Machinery of the Human Heart
6/27Millersville, PAPhantom Powerw/Machinery of the Human Heart
6/28Brooklyn, NYWood Shopw/Machinery of the Human Heart, The Weekend Run Club
6/29Buffalo, NYMohawk Placew/The Weekend Run Club
6/30Detroit, MIPJ's Lager Housew/The Weekend Run Club
7/2Burnsville, MNThe Garagew/The Weekend Run Club
7/3Chicago, ILBeat Kitchenw/The Weekend Run Club
7/7Denver, CORatio Beer Works)Punk Rock Saves Lives Fest