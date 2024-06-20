Sarah and The Safe Word have announced US tour dates for this summer. The Weekend Run Club and Machinery of the Human Heart will be joining them on select dates. Sarah and The Safe Word released their single “Pornstar Martini” earlier this year and released their album The Book of Broken Glass in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|6/26
|Washington, DC
|DC9
|w/Machinery of the Human Heart
|6/27
|Millersville, PA
|Phantom Power
|w/Machinery of the Human Heart
|6/28
|Brooklyn, NY
|Wood Shop
|w/Machinery of the Human Heart, The Weekend Run Club
|6/29
|Buffalo, NY
|Mohawk Place
|w/The Weekend Run Club
|6/30
|Detroit, MI
|PJ's Lager House
|w/The Weekend Run Club
|7/2
|Burnsville, MN
|The Garage
|w/The Weekend Run Club
|7/3
|Chicago, IL
|Beat Kitchen
|w/The Weekend Run Club
|7/7
|Denver, CO
|Ratio Beer Works)
|Punk Rock Saves Lives Fest