Nu House Studios announces 'Trans Rights II: WE ARE NO LONGER ASKING' benefit comp

Nu House Studios have announced that they will be releasing a new compilation album. It is called Trans Rights II: WE ARE NO LONGER ASKING and will be out on July 12. Songs by The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Braindead Puppy, bottom surgery, rotting in dirt, Yagrum Bagarn, Necroplanet, Deafening, Aron Speer, ameokama, Vi Viana, and more appear on the comp. The base $10 from the comp will go to Doctors Without Borders Emergency Relief Fund and any additional proceeds will go into the studio’s Trans Musician Fund. The cover for the comp was created by Nat Lacuna. See the preview and tracklist below.
Trans Rights II: WE ARE NO LONGER ASKING Tracklist
1. PREVIEW
2. Sylvia Haynes - Once Where I Am Now
3. Braindead Puppy - Keep Me Clinging to Your State of Decay
4. bottom surgery - Afterbirth
5. The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir - Psycho Killer (Talking Heads Cover)
6. Deafening - See You Soon
7. Yagrum Bagarn - Path of the Incarnate
8. Necroplanet - The Fatal Grasp of Eternity
9. Margot Dogwater - Id
10. Vi Viana - THE BUZZ
11. rotting in dirt - Confirmation Bias
12. pathological function - Advanced Persistent Threats
13. Arón Speer - Backwards Stare
14. ameokama - Whitetail (Low Cover)