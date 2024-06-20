State Faults have released a video for their new song “Blood Moon”. The video was directed by Timmy Lodhi. The song is off their upcoming album Children of the Moon which will be out on July 26 via Deathwish Inc and Dog Knights. The band has also announced US tour dates for this fall supporting Massa Nera. State Faults will be touring the Western US and BC with Frail Body starting in July and released their album Clairvoyant in 2019. Check out the video and new fall dates below.