Scrunchies announce new album, release video for “The Empire”

Scrunchies
by

Scrunchies have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Colossal and will be out on August 23 via Learning Curve Records. The album was recorded and mixed by Steve Albini. The band has also released a video for their new song “The Empire” which was produced, edited, and animated by vocalist and guitarist Laura Larson. Scrunchies released their album Feral Coast in 2022. Check out the video below.

Colossal Tracklist

Brute

Realistic Effect

High Pile

The Empire

Ride

Load

Carry On

Decoder

Cherry Vally Cemetery

Pressure Shift

Generator

Within An Inch

Wild Geranium