Scrunchies announce new album, release video for “The Empire”

by Em Moore
Scrunchies have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Colossal and will be out on August 23 via Learning Curve Records. The album was recorded and mixed by Steve Albini. The band has also released a video for their new song “The Empire” which was produced, edited, and animated by vocalist and guitarist Laura Larson. Scrunchies released their album Feral Coast in 2022. Check out the video below.
Colossal Tracklist
Brute
Realistic Effect
High Pile
The Empire
Ride
Load
Carry On
Decoder
Cherry Vally Cemetery
Pressure Shift
Generator
Within An Inch
Wild Geranium