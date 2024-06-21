Moments Fest has announced their lineup for this year, METZ, No More Moments, 1876, Amy Nelson, Bad Egg, Toxic Fem, Quit It!, Ethereal Tomb, Alien Boys, Our Last Crusade, Iron Tusk, Tipless, and Space Queen will be playing the festival this year. Moments Fest takes place at the Siksika Pow Wow Arbor in the Siksika Nation in Alberta on August 30 - September 2.
METZ, Bad Egg, Alien Boys, more to play Moments Fest 2024
