11 hours ago by Em Moore

Thursday have released a video for their new song “Application For Release From The Dream”. The video features footage filmed by Liza De Guia, Drew Painter, Chris Kopinto, Tony Coon, and Gabriel Martins and was edited by Steve Pedulla and Geoff Rickly. The song was released as a single in April and is available digitally and on 7-inch vinyl. Thursday will be touring the US with Hawthorne Heights this summer and released No Devolución in 2011. Check out the video below.