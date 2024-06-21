On June 20, Los Campesinos! played at the Opera House in Toronto, Ontario. Short Fictions opened the show. Los Campesinos! will be releasing their new album All Hell on July 19 and released their album Sick Scenes in 2017. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture all the action. Check out his photos below.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.