At long last the moment you’ve all been waiting for…..episode #650 of the Punknews Podcast is now up!!! The crew celebrates their 650th episode by inviting many friends over including Joe Jack Talcum, Jay, Hallie Bulleit and Frank of The Unolveables, Tricky Ricky, Arik of Creep Records, QWAM, and Fat Heaven to play three fun games! The contestants compete for fabulous prizes in Punx Points, the Punklywed Game, and the $100, 000 Rial Pyramid! Who will take home the crown?? Tune in to find out!