Chubby and the Gang have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The shows will take place this fall and winter with Jade Hairpins joining them on all dates. They will be playing a co-headlining show with Conservative Military Image on November 24. Chubby and The Gang released their single "The Bonnie Banks" earlier this month and released their album The Mutt's Nuts in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 17
|Patronaat
|Haarlem, NL
|Nov 18
|Helios 37
|Cologne, DE
|Nov 20
|Molotow Club
|Hamburg, DE
|Nov 21
|Plan B
|Malmo, SE
|Nov 22
|Monarch
|Berlin, DE
|Nov 24
|Het Bos
|Antwerp, BE (co-headliner with Conservative Military Image)
|Nov 25
|Point Ephemere
|Paris, FR
|Nov 26
|Rock School Barbey
|Bordeaux, FR
|Nov 27
|Ninkasi
|Lyon, FR
|Nov 28
|Aeronef
|Lille, FR
|Dec 03
|Moth Club
|London, UK
|Dec 05
|Yes (Pink Room)
|Manchester, UK
|Dec 06
|McChullis
|Glasgow, UK