Chubby and The Gang / Jade Hairpins (EU / UK)

Chubby And The Gang
Chubby and the Gang have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The shows will take place this fall and winter with Jade Hairpins joining them on all dates. They will be playing a co-headlining show with Conservative Military Image on November 24. Chubby and The Gang released their single "The Bonnie Banks" earlier this month and released their album The Mutt's Nuts in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 17PatronaatHaarlem, NL
Nov 18Helios 37Cologne, DE
Nov 20Molotow ClubHamburg, DE
Nov 21Plan BMalmo, SE
Nov 22MonarchBerlin, DE
Nov 24Het BosAntwerp, BE (co-headliner with Conservative Military Image)
Nov 25Point EphemereParis, FR
Nov 26Rock School BarbeyBordeaux, FR
Nov 27NinkasiLyon, FR
Nov 28AeronefLille, FR
Dec 03Moth ClubLondon, UK
Dec 05Yes (Pink Room)Manchester, UK
Dec 06McChullisGlasgow, UK