Chubby and the Gang have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The shows will take place this fall and winter with Jade Hairpins joining them on all dates. They will be playing a co-headlining show with Conservative Military Image on November 24. Chubby and The Gang released their single "The Bonnie Banks" earlier this month and released their album The Mutt's Nuts in 2021. Check out the dates below.