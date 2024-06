7 hours ago by Em Moore

Modern Baseball have announced that they will be reissuing their 2014 album You’re Gonna Miss It All to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The reissue includes a 96-page hardcover photo book shot by Jess Flynn with notes from the band. The reissue will be out on September 27 via Run For Cover Records. The band has also released two acoustic demos from the album called “Rock Bottom” and “Pothole”. Modern Baseball released their album Holy Ghost in 2016. Check out the songs below.