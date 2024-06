6 hours ago by Em Moore

Worlds Greatest Dad have signed to SideOneDummy and announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Better Luck Next Time and will be out on the label on September 13. The band has also released a video for their new song “Twenty Deer” which was directed and produced by Summer Schantz and Costa Karalis. Worlds Greatest Dad released their album get well soon in 2018. Check out the video below.