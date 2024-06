Pansy Division to reissue 'Undressed'

4 hours ago by Em Moore

Pansy Division have announced that they will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album Undressed with a reissue. The reissue was remastered by Justin Perkins at Mystery Room Mastering and cut by Well Made Music. This reissue marks the first time the album will be available on vinyl in over 20 years. The reissue will be out on August 9 via Sounds Rad Records.