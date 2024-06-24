Pansy Division to reissue 'Undressed'

by Em Moore
Pansy Division have announced that they will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album Undressed with a reissue. The reissue was remastered by Justin Perkins at Mystery Room Mastering and cut by Well Made Music. This reissue marks the first time the album will be available on vinyl in over 20 years. The reissue will be out on August 9 via Sounds Rad Records.
Undressed Tracklist
Side A
1. Versatile
2. Fem In A Black Leather Jacket
3. Bunnies
4. Boyfriend Wanted
5. The Story So Far
6. Hippy Dude
7. Curvature
Side B
1. The Cocksucker Club
2. Crabby Day
3. Luck Of The Draw
4. Rock & Roll Queer Bar
5. Surrender Your Clothing
6. Anthem