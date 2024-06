4 hours ago by Em Moore

Houston, Texas-based hardcore punks Mexican Coke have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is self-titled and will be out on July 19 via Convulse Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Hand Cannon” which was directed by Derek Rathbun. The audio for another new song called “White Pantera” has also been released. Mexican Coke released their split with Urn in 2023. Check out the video and song below.