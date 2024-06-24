Episode #651 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John is back from Las Vegas and regales Em with tales of his adventures at Punk Rock Bowling. He talks about going record shopping, seeing bands such as Scowl, The Dwarves, Madness, and Catbite, letting out frustration on Instagram, what the food was like, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!
