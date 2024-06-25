Today we are stoked to bring you the premier of the new video by New York-based punk rockers Bad Mary! The video is for the new version of their song “Don’t Know Where The Line Is” and was directed by bassist David Henderson. Speaking about the video David said,



“I liked the original video for the song - it was one of the first the band ever shot - and as this was a re-release, I wanted to do a kind of throwback to that first video. So, the old video is cut into the new video, and it’s projected on the screens behind us as we play the new version of the song. The screens and stage were designed by a former student of mine, Orion Forte, for a different production, but we were lucky enough to get their permission to come in and use them for the shoot.”

The song is off their upcoming Better(er) Days EP which will be out on July 16 and you can pre-order it right here. Watch the video below!