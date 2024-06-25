Sonagi to release new EP, share “Rain Shadow” video

by Em Moore
Sonagi have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Everything Is Longing and will be out on August 2 via Secret Voice. The band has released a video for their new song “Rain Shadow”. Sonagi will be touring the US next month and released Precedent in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Everything Is Longing Tracklist
Rain Shadow
Polite Excuses
Stars As A Weapon
Grief Tourist
|Date
|City
|Venue
|July 05-06
|Oakland, CA
|Nine Lives Warehouse
|July 08
|San Jose, CA
|Jade Cathayn
|July 09
|Bakersfield, CA
|415.BKFD (w/Blind Girls)
|July 11
|Pomona, CA
|The Haven (w/Blind Girls, Quiet Fear
|July 12
|Los Angeles, CA
|Rocket 88 (w/Quiet Fear)