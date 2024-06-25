Sonagi to release new EP, share “Rain Shadow” video

Sonagi
by

Sonagi have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Everything Is Longing and will be out on August 2 via Secret Voice. The band has released a video for their new song “Rain Shadow”. Sonagi will be touring the US next month and released Precedent in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Everything Is Longing Tracklist

Rain Shadow

Polite Excuses

Stars As A Weapon

Grief Tourist

DateCityVenue
July 05-06Oakland, CANine Lives Warehouse 
July 08San Jose, CAJade Cathayn  
July 09Bakersfield, CA415.BKFD (w/Blind Girls) 
July 11Pomona, CAThe Haven (w/Blind Girls, Quiet Fear 
July 12Los Angeles, CARocket 88 (w/Quiet Fear)