Slayer releases a line of Igloo cooler products

The hottest name in thrash metal and coolest name in food and beverage temperature regulation have teamed up to release a line of unholy products. Slayer and cooler/food storage container company IGLOO have released a line of products bearing Slayer trademark and imagery. The flagship product is a personal cooler that has imagery from Slayer's South of heaven AND also has a blue-tooth speaker in it, so you can headbang and regulte the temperature of your chicken salad sandwich at the same time. That runs $174.99. There are a few other products including a beverage container and a different type of cooler. We'll let you know of this story develops and/or if Slayer expands to other food storage brands such as Tupperware.

Slayer has a few reunion shows this Summer. The Kerry King band also recently released their debut LP.