Blink-182 kicked off their new tour on June 20. At that show, and at every gig since then, the band has been "covering" Box Car Racer and +44. This is the first time the band has played songs from Blink spinoff bands. The band has also been inserting short song snippet covers from other bands, including Ramones, TLC, and Taylor Swift. You can see fan shot video of the covers below.