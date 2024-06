Jennie Cotterill has formed her first new band since leaving Bad Cop/Bad Cop. The group is called Reckoner. They've released a two track digital debut and are in the studio this week, recording more material. The band also includes Kyle O'neil of Fireworks, Sven Wallwork of L.A. Crimes, and someone named Candace. The band has two gigs this weekend. You can see the info below and hear the new tunes.