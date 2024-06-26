We are pleased to bring to you a PunkNews Exclusive Video premiere for New York based punks Neckscars. They just released a music video for "Level III: Tequila Hands". The track is off of their latest split LP with their buds in Moonraker. Both bands is anticipated to put out new music next year. See below to check out the video.
Previous StorySuicide Machines/ AAA /Catbite/Omnigone announce California and Arizona shows
Next StoryTeenage Bottlerocket and The Last Gang announce Eastern US tour
Neckscars: "Level III: Tequila Hands"
Bitters and Distractions: “The Expressions Left Your Face” (ft. Will Romeo of Neckscars)
Sketchy announce new EP and single
Neckscars and Moonraker announce split record, release two new videos
Low Coast : "Here Comes A Regular" (The Replacement Cover)
Catbite and Michael J. O'Connor on MASSIVE Operation Ivy tribute, listen right now!
Neckscars: "Ray Of Pain"
Listen to the new track by Neckscars!
Neckscars: "Adam's Song" (Blink-182 cover)
SOIA's Lou Koller on new Original Son single