Gouge Away have announced US tour dates for this fall. Initiate and Cold Gawd will be joining them on all dates. Gouge Away will be touring Europe and the UK with Angel Du$t and Teenage Wrist starting later this month. The band released their album Deep Sage earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 02
|Vera Project
|Seattle, WA
|Nov 03
|Polaris Hall
|Portland, OR
|Nov 04
|C3 Ballroom
|Corvallis, OR
|Nov 06
|TBA
|TBA
|Nov 07
|TBA
|TBA
|Nov 08
|Nile Underground
|Phoenix, AZ
|Nov 09
|Launchpad
|Albuquerque, NM
|Nov 11
|Empire Control Room
|Austin, TX