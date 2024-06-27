Bad Moves announce new album, share “Hallelujah” video

by Em Moore
Bad Moves have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Wearing Out The Refrain and will be out on September 13 via Don Giovanni Records. The band has also released a lyric video for their new song “Hallelujah” which was produced by Guillan Leonardo. Bad Moves released their album Untenable in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Wearing Out The Refrain Tracklist
1. A Drowning Confession
2. Let the Rats Inherit the Earth
3. Eviction Party
4. Hallelujah
5. I Know I Know
6. Outta My Head
7. New Year’s Reprieve
8. Sorry That I’m Not Better
9. The Undertow
10. A Lapse in the Emptiness
11. Days Don’t Quit