Listen to the new live EP by Middle-Aged Queers!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new live EP by California-based punk rockers Middle-Aged Queers! The EP captures their performance at 924 Gilman Street in Berkeley, California that took place on February 10, 2023. Speaking about the live EP the band said,



"We asked Mateo of Sarchasm to act as our engineer, capturing the stems straight from the new soundboard at Gilman Street. It was quite a different experience for us, as many of our previous bands had recorded live sets at the club using the ancient console that pre-dated the 1986 start of the club. We then passed the stems off to Bart Thurber, who mixed all our previous studio sessions.

We did not touch up any recordings; it's all 100% live. Bloopers and all! With the addition of Fureigh on guitar and backup vocals, it was important to include a few songs that now have vocal harmonies that didn't exist in previous releases. We also had to include the encore of 'Fist Fuck' by Dr. Know; the crowd was especially worked up by that point, having stolen two of our vocal mics off the stage to sing along with us!”