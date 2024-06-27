The May edition of Em Tells You What to Listen to is now up! In this bonus episode of the Punknews Podcast Em plays some of her favourite tracks from May including songs by The Anti-Queens, Cross Dog, Cut Piece, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, End Game, The Dreaded Laramie, Sprints, The OBGMs, Wampums, Body Farm, Dry Socket, Circuit Circuit, Respire, Thou, Kaonashi, Peopleviolence, Illuimiati Hotties, Bacchae, Oceanator, The Hope Conspiracy, and many more. Listen to the episode below!
