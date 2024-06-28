Cassie Ramone releases surprise album

Cassie Ramone of Vivian Girls and The Babies has released a new album. It's called Sweetheart and right now, appears to be digital only. Cassie included a statement about the album. In part, Cassie stated that "[Collaborator Dylan white] once said that describing music is like trying to tell someone about the dream you had last night. I agree. So I’ll just say about SWEETHEART: it’s “a Cassie Ramone version of a pop album inspired by pop music past and present.”

You can hear the album below and read Cassie's full statement on the youtube link for the album.