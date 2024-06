Podcast 3 hours ago by Em Moore

Episode #653 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John and Em talk about the upcoming X album, Brat’s video for “Truncheon”, SXSW dropping the US Army and arms manufacturers from its sponsorship roster, OFF!’s upcoming movie, Gwen Stefani, and so much more. This episode also marks one of the final freestyle episodes. Listen below!