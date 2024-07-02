Chubby and The Gang announce new album, share “To Be Young” video

by Em Moore
Chubby and The Gang have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Ant Then There Was… and will be out on October 4 via Flatspot Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “To Be Young” which was directed by Nick Suchak. Chubby and The Gang released The Mutt’s Nuts in 2021. Check out the video and tracklsit below.
And Then There Was… Tracklist
Neither The Day, Nor The Hour
There’s A Devil In The Jukebox
To Be Young
The Bonnie Banks
The Ravelin
Anticop
Some To Make You Better, Some To Make You Sick
To Fade Away
Company I Don’t Want To Keep
Love Song (A Response)
Since You Said Goodbye
Trepanning
A Lust For More
Wish You Were Here
Two Hearts
Cocaine Sunday