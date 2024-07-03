Mechanical Canine announce new album, share “Mechanical Canine Saves Emo”

by Em Moore
Philly-based emo punk rockers Mechanical Canine have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called To My Chagrin and will be out on August 2 via Don Giovanni Records. The band has also released a new song called “Mechanical Canine Saves Emo”. Mechanical Canine released their album Walls Covered in Mildew in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.
To My Chagrin Tracklist
1. The Catcher's Balk
2. Raisins And Peanuts
3. Mountain Of Chairs
4. Gets The Duck
5. Property Line
6. Insulation Hole
7. Where I'm Foaming At The Mouth
8. My Own Bed
9. Hey Buddy
10. Crowboss
11. Show Us The Plans
12. Mechanical Canine Saves Emo
13. Watercourse