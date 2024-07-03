Mechanical Canine announce new album, share “Mechanical Canine Saves Emo”

Philly-based emo punk rockers Mechanical Canine have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called To My Chagrin and will be out on August 2 via Don Giovanni Records. The band has also released a new song called “Mechanical Canine Saves Emo”. Mechanical Canine released their album Walls Covered in Mildew in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.