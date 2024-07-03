Single Mothers have postponed their upcoming UK leg of their tour celebrating the tenth anniversary of their album Negative Qualities. The band announced this in a statement on Instagram that reads,



”Due to some ill timed and lingering health issues we’ve unfortunately had to postpone the UK leg of the Negative Qualities tour. We’re very sad, but hope to have new dates soon. This tour means a lot to us, and it was a hard decision. No one is dying, don’t worry - but we want to make sure we can play these shows the way they deserve to be played. Thank you for understanding and we’ll be back with new dates soon.”

The shows were due to begin later this month. Single Mothers will be kicking off the North American leg of their Negative Qualities anniversary tour in September. Single Mothers released Roy in 2023.