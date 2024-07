, Posted by 3 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Meffs have released a video for their song “FRSF”. The video was filmed and edited by Jonathan Dadds and features an effect edit by Jon Spencer-Slack. The song is off their upcoming album What a Life which will be out on September 13 via Fat Wreck Chords. The Meffs released their EP Broken Britain Pt. 2 in 2023. Check out the video below.