50 minutes ago by Em Moore

Montreal-based Lobotomite have surprise-released a live album. It is called Live Trepanation and was recorded on June 14, 2024 at La Sotterenea by Kelly Pennington for Suoni Il Popolo. The artwork for the album was created by Baze. All proceeds from the sale of the album will be donated to Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund and the band will be matching donations up to $300. Lobotomite released their demo Anatomy Is Violence! earlier this year. Check out the album below.