The Punk Cellist announce full length and new arrangement

Ian Legge affectionately known as The Punk Cellist have announced details to his first full length album titled Arrangements Vol. I. The release will feature a total of 10 tracks of Cello arrangements and full-band arrangements from bands such as NOFX, Turnstile, Ramones, New Found Glory, Propagandhi, Blink 182, and a few more. The album was recorded with Trevor Reilly of A Wilhelm Scream in New Bedford, MA and will be out this Fall/Winter, with a pre-order starting today.

You can see below to check out the first single off the album, a cover of "It's My Job to Keep Punk Rock Elite" by NOFX.

Punk Cellist will be performing the full band half of the album at Camp Punksylvania today.